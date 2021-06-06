Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, Ballantine Books, $28.99
3. “Sooley” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
2. “The Clover Girls” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $16.99
3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Fox, the Mole and the Horse” by Charles Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis, W.W. Norton & Company, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Know Your Ships 2021: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $18.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, Ballantine, $28.99
3. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams, Doubleday, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage, $16.95
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green, Dutton, $28
2. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis, Norton, $30
3. “World Travel” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
