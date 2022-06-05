Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake, Tor Books, $25.99
2. “Book of Night” by Holly Black, Tor Books, $27.99
3. “Lapvona” by Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Heart of the Deal” by Lindsay MacMillan, Alcove Press, $16.99
2. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $18
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Antiquarian Sticker Book: Bibliophilia” published by Odd Dot, $25.99
2. “Vagina Obscura: An Anatomical Voyage” by Rachel E. Gross, W.W. Norton & Company, $30
3. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $29.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area Inc., $18.87
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van Der Kolk, Penguin Books, $19
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub, Riverhead Books, $28
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
3. “Either/Or” by Elif Batuman, Penguin Press, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
3. “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candice Millard, Doubleday, $32.50
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
