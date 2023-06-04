Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $27
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
Paperback Fiction
1. “Your Emergency Contact Has Experienced an Emergency” by Chen Chen, BOA Editions, $17
2. “Her Body and Other Parties: Stories” by Carmen Maria Machado, Graywolf Press, $16
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby, Vintage, $17
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.