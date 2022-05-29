Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday Books, $28
2. “The Hurting Kind” by Ada Limon, Milkweed Editions, $22
3. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner, Atria Books, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $17
2. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” (Volume 1) by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
3. “The Lost Apothecary” (First Time Trade) by Sarah Penner, Park Row, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99
2. “The National Parks Journal: Plan and Record Your Trips to the US National Parks” by Stefanie Payne, Adams Media Corporation, $15.99
3. “Winne the Pooh the Little Things in Life” by Catherine Hapka, Disney Editions, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Laws Guide to Nature Drawing and Journaling” by John Muir, Heyday Books, $35
2. “The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing” by Mark Kurlansky, Bloomsbury Publishing, $18
3. “Mushrooms of the Upper Midwest: A Simple Guide to Common Mushrooms” (Revised) by Teresa Marrone and Kathy Yerich, Adventure Publishing, $16.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub, Riverhead Books, $28
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
3. “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press, $24
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candice Millard, Doubleday, $32.50
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.