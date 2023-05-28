Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I Have Something to Tell You — For Young Adults: A Memoir” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atheneum Books, $18.99
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
3. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn, William Morrow & Co., $19.99
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
3. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby, Viking, $17
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27
2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
2. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
2. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby, Vintage, $17
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.