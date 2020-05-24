National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd, Viking, $28
3. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
2. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
3. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird” by David Allen Sibley, Knopf, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “When Things Fall Apart” by Pema Chodron, Shambhala, $16.95
2. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95
3. “Wow, No Thank You.” by Samantha Irby, Vintage, $15.95
— American Booksellers Association
