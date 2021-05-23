Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Project Hail Mary” Andy Weir, Ballantine Books, $28.99
2. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams, Doubleday Books, $28
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
3. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis, W.W. Norton & Company, $30
2. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard, Knopf Publishing Group, $28.95
3. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson, Simon and Schuster, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves” by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, One World, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams, Doubleday, $28
3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, Ballantine, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis, Norton, $30
2. ”Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard, Knopf, $28.95
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
3. “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder, Norton, $16.95
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.