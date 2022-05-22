Northern Michigan
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf Publishing Group, $25
3. “Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner, Atria Books, $28.99
Paperback
Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $17
2. “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, Viking, $16.95
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $18
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases” by Paul Holes with Robin Gaby Fisher, Celadon Books, $28.99
2. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “All About Old Towne: Telling Tales of Traverse City’s Old South Side” by Marty MacLeod, Union Street Books, $24.99
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
2. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99
3. “Time Is A Mother” by Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press, $24
Paperback
Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
