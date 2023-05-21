Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls, Scribner Book Company, $28
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $27
3. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks, Knopf Publishing Group, $32.50
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
2. “Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
3. “Wisdom from The World According to Mister Rogers” by Fred Rogers, Peter Pauper Press, $5.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner, Washington Square Press, $18.99
2. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor Books, $19.99
3. “Violeta [English Edition]” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books, $18
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from the Moth” by The Moth et al., Crown Publish Group (NY), $18
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.