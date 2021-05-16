Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday Books, $28.95
2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
3. “Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
2. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial, $18
3. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn, William Morrow & Co., $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard, Knopf Publishing Group, $28.95
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Know Your Ships 2021: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $18.95
3. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $18.87
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, Ballantine, $28.99
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis, Norton, $30
2. :”Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard, Knopf, $28.95
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder, Norton, $16.95
3. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
— American Booksellers Association
