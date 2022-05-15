Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fevered 2: Volume 2” by Rebecca Roanhorse, Gallery/ Saga Press, $27.99
2. “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta, Scribner Book Company, $27
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $17
2. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow & Company, $16.99
3. “The Summer Book” by Tove Jansson, New York Review of Books, $14.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty” by Sy Montgomery, Atria Books, $20
2. “Thin Places: A Natural History of Healing and Home” by Kerri Ní Dochartaigh, Milkweed Editions, $25
3. “Cats and Books” published by Universe Publishing (NY), $19.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “All about Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, William Morrow and Company, $15.99
2. “It Was Called A Home” by Brian Nisun, Atmosphere Press, $18.99
3. “The Laws Guide to Nature Drawing and Journaling” by John Muir Laws, Heyday Books, $35
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
2. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $28
3. “Book of Night” by Holly Black, Tor, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Simon & Schuster, $29.99
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
