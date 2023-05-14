Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Warrior Girl Unearthed” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $19.99

2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32

3. “Snow Hare” by Paula Lichtarowicz, Little Brown & Company, $29

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30

2. “We Gave Your Family Our Best: A History of Four Winns Boat Company” by John A. Winn, Jaw Boats, LLC, $19.95

3. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond, Crown Publishing Group, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Half Broke Horses” by Jeannette Walls, Scribner Book Company, $17.99

2. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda, S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99

3. “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $17

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95

2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “Meet Me at the Lake,” Carley Fortune, Berkley, $18

3. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28

3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

— American Booksellers Association

