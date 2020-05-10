National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd, Viking, $28

2. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $26.95

3. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King, Scribner, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28

2. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32

3. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker, Doubleday, $29.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Wow, No Thank You.” by Samantha Irby, Vintage, $15.95

2. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95

3. “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purnell, Penguin, $18

— American Booksellers Association

