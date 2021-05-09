Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday Books, $28.95
2. “The Book of Delights: Essays” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $23.95
3. “Early Morning Riser” by Katherine Heiny, Alfred A. Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Flying Through a Hole in the Storm: Poems” by Fleda Brown, Ohio University Press, $17.95
2. “The Sentinel: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, Bantam, $17
3. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Becoming Heroines: Unleashing Our Power for Revolution and Rebirth” by Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin, Portfolio, $27
2. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco Press, $35
3. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, A Temptation and The Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown and Company, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder, W.W. Norton and Company, $16.95
3. “The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook: 500 Inspired, Flexible Recipes for Eating Well Without Meat” published by America’s Test Kitchen, $34.99
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco, $35
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder, Norton, $16.95
3. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
— American Booksellers Association
