Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give A Master Class on Writing, Reading and Life” by George Saunders, Random House, $28
2. “Being a Dog: A Tail of Mindfulness” by Maria Gianferrari and illustrated by Pete Oswald, Harper Collins, $18.99
3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf Publishing Group, $25
Paperback Fiction
1. “Surviving Savannah” by Patty Callahan, Berkley Books, $17
2. “Flying Through a Hole in the Storm” by Fleda Brown, Ohio University Press, $17.95
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “How to Tell A Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth” by The Moth, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $28
2. “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases” by Paul Holes, Celadon Books, $28.99
3. “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream, Broadside Books, $26.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “Landscaping with Native Plants of Michigan” by Lynn M. Steiner, Voyageur Press MN, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
2. “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press, $24
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis, HarperOne, $28.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.