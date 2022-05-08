Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give A Master Class on Writing, Reading and Life” by George Saunders, Random House, $28

2. “Being a Dog: A Tail of Mindfulness” by Maria Gianferrari and illustrated by Pete Oswald, Harper Collins, $18.99

3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf Publishing Group, $25

Paperback Fiction

1. “Surviving Savannah” by Patty Callahan, Berkley Books, $17

2. “Flying Through a Hole in the Storm” by Fleda Brown, Ohio University Press, $17.95

3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “How to Tell A Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth” by The Moth, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $28

2. “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases” by Paul Holes, Celadon Books, $28.99

3. “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream, Broadside Books, $26.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95

2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

3. “Landscaping with Native Plants of Michigan” by Lynn M. Steiner, Voyageur Press MN, $24.95

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25

2. “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press, $24

3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

3. “Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis, HarperOne, $28.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99

— American Booksellers Association

