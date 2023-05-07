Northern Michigan

Hardcover

Fiction

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $27

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

3. “Leech” by Hiron Ennes, Tordotcom, $27.99

Hardcover

Nonfiction

1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $32.50

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

3. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon” by James Norbury, Mandala Publishing, $19.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99

2. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda, S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99

3. “The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd, William Morrow & Company, $19.99

Paperback

Nonfiction

1. “Driftless Quintet” by Joe Sacksteder, Schaffner Press, $16.99

2. “Omfg, Bees!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95

3. “Sketching for the Absolute Beginner” by Peter Cronin, Search Press, $19.95

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27

2. ““Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

3. “In the Lives of Puppets” by T.J. Klune, Tor, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99

3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor, $19.99

Hardcover

Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28

3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

— American

Booksellers Association

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you