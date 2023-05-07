Northern Michigan
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $27
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
3. “Leech” by Hiron Ennes, Tordotcom, $27.99
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $32.50
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon” by James Norbury, Mandala Publishing, $19.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
2. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda, S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
3. “The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd, William Morrow & Company, $19.99
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Driftless Quintet” by Joe Sacksteder, Schaffner Press, $16.99
2. “Omfg, Bees!: Bees Are So Amazing and You’re About to Find Out Why” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “Sketching for the Absolute Beginner” by Peter Cronin, Search Press, $19.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27
2. ““Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “In the Lives of Puppets” by T.J. Klune, Tor, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor, $19.99
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American
Booksellers Association
