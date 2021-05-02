Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “Four Winds” by Kristen Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Hemingway Stories: As Featured in the Film by Ken Burns” introduced by Tobias Wolff, Scribner Book Company, $17
2. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $17
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “Trout Water: A Year on the AuSable” by Josh Greenberg, Melville House, $24.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $21.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “Know Your Ships 2021:Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $18.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco, $35
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays” by Lauren Hough, Vintage, $16.95
3. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
— American Booksellers Association
