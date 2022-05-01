Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf Publishing Group, $25

2. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune, Tor Books, $26.99

3. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16

2. “Dead of Winter” by Stephen Mack Jones, Soho Crime, $16.95

3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28

2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, Avery Publishing Group, $27

3. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $29.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “The Pocket Thich Nhat Hanh” by Thich Nhat Hanh, Shambhala, $12.95

2. “Refuse to be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts” by Matt Bell, Soho Press, $15.95

3. “The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs: Use Outdoor Clues to Find Your Way, Predict the Weather, Locate Water, Track Animals — and Other Forgotten Skills” by Tristan Gooley, Experiment, $17.95

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25

2. “Time Is A Mother” by Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press, $24

3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99

3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

3. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster, $28.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you