Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf Publishing Group, $25
2. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune, Tor Books, $26.99
3. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16
2. “Dead of Winter” by Stephen Mack Jones, Soho Crime, $16.95
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, Avery Publishing Group, $27
3. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $29.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Pocket Thich Nhat Hanh” by Thich Nhat Hanh, Shambhala, $12.95
2. “Refuse to be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts” by Matt Bell, Soho Press, $15.95
3. “The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs: Use Outdoor Clues to Find Your Way, Predict the Weather, Locate Water, Track Animals — and Other Forgotten Skills” by Tristan Gooley, Experiment, $17.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
2. “Time Is A Mother” by Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press, $24
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster, $28.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.