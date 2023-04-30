Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
3. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls, Scribner Book Company, $28
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
2. “We Gave Your Family Our Best: A History of Four Winns Boat Company” by John A. Winn, Jaw Boats, LLC, $19.95
3. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin, $18.99
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
3. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $18.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House Trade, $20
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.