Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday Books, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99
2. “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi, Mira Books, $17.99
3. “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin, Houghton Mifflin, $9.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Nine Lies about Work: A Freethinking Leader’s Guide to the Real World” by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall, Harvard Business Review Press, $30
2. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art” by James Nestor, Riverhead Books, $28
3. “Just as I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson, HarperCollins Publishers, $28.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area Inc., $18.87
2. “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays” by Lauren Hough, Vintage, $16.95
3. “The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook: 500 Inspired, Flexible Recipes for Eating Well Without Meat” by Deirdre Mask, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday, $32.50
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
3. “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays” by Lauren Hough, Vintage, $16.95
— American Booksellers Association
