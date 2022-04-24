Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lightning Rod: A Zig and Nola Novel” by Brad Meltzer, William Morrow, & Co., $28.99
2. “Tin Camp Road” by Ellen Airgood, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “The Paris Agreement” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow & Co., $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo, W.W. Norton & Co., $15.95
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, Montlake, $15.95
3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster, $28.99
2. “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” by Amy Bloom, Random House, $27
3. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain, Crown Publishing Group NY, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
2. “Time Is A Mother” by Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press, $24
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster, $28.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
