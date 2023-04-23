Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hobbit: Or There and Back Again” by J.R.R. Tolkien, Clarion Books, $18.99
2. “Above Ground” by Clint Smith, Little Brown and Company, $27
3. “Thicker Than Water” by Megan Collins, Atria Books, $27.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Things to Look Forward to: 52 Large and Small Joys for Today and Every Day” by Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books, $22.95
2. “The Emancipation Proclamation, Smithsonian Edition” by Abraham Lincoln, Smithsonian Books, $9.95
3. “The Constitution of the United States, Smithsonian Edition” by Founding Fathers, Smithsonian Books, $9.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
2. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda, Simon and Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
3. “Your Emergency Contact Has Experienced an Emergency” by Chen Chen, BOA Editions, $17
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Wild Edge of Sorrow: Rituals and Renewal and the Sacred Work of Grief” by Francis Weller, North Atlantic Books, $15.95
2. “Track Finder: A Guide to Mammal Tracks of Eastern North America” by Dorcas S. Miller, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
3. “Constellation Finder: A Guide to Patterns in the Night Sky with Star Stories from Around the World” by Dorcas S. Miller, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
2. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir” by Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers, $28
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
