Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking Books, $15.99
2. “Mighty Miss Maya” by Ann Tisdale, Bee Mighty Press, $17.95
3. “Good Night Traverse City” by Mandy Toomey, Ampersand Inc., $15
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Hemingway Stories: As Featured in the Film by Ken Burns” by Ernest Hemingway, Scribner Book Company, $17
2. “The Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
3. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Undocumented Americans” by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, One World, $26
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $21.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “Know Your Ships 2021” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $18.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28
3. “First Person Singular: Stories” by Haruki Murakami, Knopf, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson, Simon and Schuster, $35
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.