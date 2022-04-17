Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf Publishing Group, $25
2. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle, Atria Books, $27
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
2. “How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope” by James Crews, Storey Publishing, $14.95
3. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune, Tor Books, $18.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Secret Lives of Color” by Kassia St. Clair, Penguin Books, $22
2. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of An Attorney General” by William P. Barr, William Morrow & Company, $35
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, One World, $38
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say and How to be An Ally” by Emily Ladau, Ten Speed Press, $16
2. “The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs: Use Outdoor Clues to Find Your Way, Predict the Weather, Locate Water, Track Animals — And Other Forgotten Skills” by Tristan Gooley, Experiment, $17.95
3. “Birds of Michigan Field Guide (Revised)” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
2. “Time Is A Mother” by Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press, $24
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain, Crown, $28
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
