Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls, Scribner Book Company, $28
2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, Dial Press, $28
Hardcover Non-Fiction
1. “Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)” by William H. McRaven, Grand Central Publishing, $25
2. “Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $27
3. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow and Company, $18.99
2. “House of Earth and Blood: Crescent City” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $18
3. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $17
Paperback Non-Fiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger LeLievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “The Book of Delights: Essays” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $17.99
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House Trade, $20
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook” by Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.