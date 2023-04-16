Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls, Scribner Book Company, $28

2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, Dial Press, $28

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)” by William H. McRaven, Grand Central Publishing, $25

2. “Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $27

3. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow and Company, $18.99

2. “House of Earth and Blood: Crescent City” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $18

3. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $17

Paperback Non-Fiction

1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger LeLievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95

2. “The Book of Delights: Essays” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $17.99

3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House Trade, $20

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

3. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

3. “Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook” by Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter, $35

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

— American Booksellers Association

