Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner, Park Row, $27.99
2. “Good Company” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney, Ecco Press, $27.99
3. “The Women of Chateau Lafayette” by Stephanie Dray, Berkley Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Flying Through a Hole in the Storm: Poems” by Fleda Brown, Ohio University Press, $17.95
2. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage, $16.95
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Trout Water: A Year on the Au Sable” by Josh Greenberg, Melville House Publishing, $24.99
2. “A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds” by Scott Weidensaul, W.W. Norton & Company, $32
3. “Knots: That Simplify Your Life” by Miki Anagrius, Gingko Press, $34.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
2. “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes” by Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press, $28
3. “The Comic Book Guide to Growing Food: Step-By-Step Vegetable Gardening for Everyone” by Joseph Tychonievich, Ten Speed Press, $19.99
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson, Simon and Schuster, $35
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
