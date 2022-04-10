Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “See You in the Cosmos” by Jack Cheng, Dial Books, $17.99
2. “Tin Camp Road” by Ellen Airgood, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer, William Morrow & Co., $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow & Co., $16.99
2. “The Every” by Dave Eggers, Vintage, $17.95
3. “See You in the Cosmos” by Jack Cheng, Puffin Books, $8.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “In Harm’s Way (Young Readers Edition): The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Story of Its Survivors” by Doug Stanton and Michael J. Tougias, Henry Holt & Co., $19.99
2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer, Harper, $29.99
3. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine, Simon & Schuster, $29.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon Books, $16.95
2. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Essential World Atlas” (eighth edition) published by Oxford University Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler, Knopf, $27
2. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn, Morrow, $27.99
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals” by Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter, $29.99
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.