Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls, Scribner Book Company, $28
2. “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan, Grove Press, $20
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, Dial Press, $28
Hardcover Non-Fiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Bicycling for Ladies: The Classic 1896 Guide to Skills, Exercise, Mechanics and Dress” by Maria E. Ward, Apollo Publishers, $16.99
3. “The New Artisan Bread in Five Minutes A Day: The Discovery That Revolutionizes Home Baking” (revised) by Jeff Hertzberg and Zoe Francois, Thomas Dunne Books, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda, Simon & Schuster/ Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
2. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $17
3. “Never Never: A Twisty, Angsty Romance” by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher, Canary Street Press, $17.99
Paperback Non-Fiction
1. “The Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $6.95
2. “How to Love” by Thich Nhat Hanh, Parallax Press, $9.95
3. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin Books, $19
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
2. “Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook” by Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter, $35
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
