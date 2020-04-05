National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $26.95

2. “The Mirror & The Light” by Hilary Mantel, Holt, $30

3. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, Harper, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32

2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor, $16.95

2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99

3. “The Story of More” by Hope Jahren, Vintage, $15

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Recommended for you