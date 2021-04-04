Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights (Dog Man #10)” by Dav Pilkey, Graphix, $12.99
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristen Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
3. “Mighty Miss Maya” by Ann Tisdale, Bee Mighty Press, $17.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Hemingway Stories: As Featured in the Film by Ken Burns” by Ernest Hemingway, Intro: Tobias Wolff, Scribner Book Company, $17
2. “Later” by Stephen King, Hard Case Crime, $14.95
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Co., $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M22 Second Edition” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $21.95
2. “Waterfalls of Michigan: The Collection” by Phil Stagg, MI Falls Publishing, $29.95
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationland” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn, William Morrow, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson, Simon and Schuster, $35
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong, One World, $18
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.