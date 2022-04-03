Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
2. “French Braid" by Anne Tyler, Knopf, $27
3. “Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Verity" by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
2. “The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books, $17.99
3. “It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons" by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
2. “After the Fall: Being American in the World We've Made" by Ben Rhodes, Random House, $28
3. “Untamed" by Glennon Doyle, Dial Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor's Tale: My Father Bleeds History" by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon Books, $16.95
2. “The John Wayne Word Search Book- The War Films Large Print Edition: Includes Duke Photos, Quotes and Trivia" by editors of the Official John Wayne Magazine, Media Lab Books, $14.99
3. “How to Love" by Thich Nhat Hanh, Parallax Press, $9.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. "French Braid" by Anne Tyler, Knopf, $27
2. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99
3. “A Sunlit Weapon" by Jacqueline Winspear, Harper, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, OneWorld, $38
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
