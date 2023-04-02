Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
3. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine $29.99
Hardcover Non-Fiction
1. “We Gave your Family Our Best: A History of Four Winns Boat Company” by John A. Winn, John Winn, $19.95
2. “The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and a World out of Balance” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton & Co., $30
3. “Inciting Joy” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune, Tor Books, $18.9
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
3. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
Paperback Non-Fiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” Editor Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Angel of the Garbage Dump: How Hanley Denning Changed the World, One Child at a Time” by Jacob Wheeler, Ingram $17.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
