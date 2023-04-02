Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29

3. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine $29.99

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “We Gave your Family Our Best: A History of Four Winns Boat Company” by John A. Winn, John Winn, $19.95

2. “The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and a World out of Balance” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton & Co., $30

3. “Inciting Joy” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune, Tor Books, $18.9

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99

3. “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99

Paperback Non-Fiction

1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” Editor Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95

2. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

3. “Angel of the Garbage Dump: How Hanley Denning Changed the World, One Child at a Time” by Jacob Wheeler, Ingram $17.95

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $17.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

— American Booksellers Association

