Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “The Echo Wife” by Sarah Gailey, Tor Books, $24.99
3. “No One is Talking about This” by Patricia Lockwood, Riverhead Books, $25
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Wolf and the Watchman” by Niklas Natt Och Dag, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Middlegame” by Seanan McGuire, Tor.com, $19.99
3. “A Grand Murder” by Dave Vizard, Dave Vizard, $14.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “In Search of a Kingdom: Francis Drake, Elizabeth I and the Perilous Birth of the British Empire” by Laurence Bergreen, Custom House, $29.99
2. “Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ: Every Day Is A Good Day: A Cookbook” by Rodney Scott and Lolis Eric Elie, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $29.99
3. “Leelanau By Kayak: Day Trips, Pics, Tips and Stories of a Beautiful Michigan Peninsula” by Jon R. Constant, Jon Raymond Constant, $39.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $21.95
2. “Notes on a Nervous Planet” by Matt Haig, Penguin Books, $16
3. “Reasons to Stay Alive” by Matt Haig, Penguin Books, $17
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “Later” by Stephen King, Hard Case Crime, $14.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson, Simon and Schuster, $35
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder, Norton, $16.95
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
