Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Shadows Reel” by G.P. Putnam’s Sons, C.J. Box, $28
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “The Dickens Boy” by Thomas Keneally, Atria Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Friday Black” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Mariner Books, $14.99
2. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix, Quirk Books, $16.99
3. “Memories of Starobielsk: Essays Between Art and History” by Jozef Czapski, New York Review of Books, $17.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” by Amanda Montell, Harper Wave, $27.99
2. “Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village” by Maureen Johnson and Jay Cooper, Ten Speed Press, $16.99
3. “The Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fall” Ray Dalio, Avid Reader Press/ Simon & Schuster, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Lonely Hunter: How Our Search for Love Is Broken: A Memoir” by Aimee Lutkin, Dial Press, $18
2. “How to Relax” by Thich Nhat Hanh, Parallax Press, $9.95
3. “Critters of Michigan Pocket Guide” published by Adventure Publications, $5.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99
2. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, Little, Brown, $30
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, OneWorld, $38
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— American Booksellers Association
