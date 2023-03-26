Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide” by Rupert Holmes, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Jenna Bush Hager Book Club Pick” by Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco Press, $27.99
3. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press, $19.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Mending Fences (Reissue)” by Sherryl Woods, Mira Books, $17.99
2. “Before You Knew My Name” by Jacqueline Bublitz, Atria Books, $17.99
3. “Tender is the Flesh” by Agustina Bazterrica, Scribner Book Company, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and A World Out of Balance” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton & Co., $30
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Inner Workout: Strengthening Self-Care Practices for Healing Body, Soul and Mind” by Taylor Elyse Morrison, Chronicle Books, $19.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $6.95
2. “Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed, Vintage, $17
3. “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell, Melville House Publishing, $17.99
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan, Scribner, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May, Riverhead Books, $26
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.