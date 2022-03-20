Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tin Camp Road” by Ellen Airgood, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “The Lightning Rod: A Zig and Nola Novel (Book 2)” by Brad Meltzer, William Morrow and Company, $28.99

3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo, W.W. Norton & Co., $15.95

2. “See You in the Cosmos” by Jack Cheng, Puffin Books, $8.99

3. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books, $18.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

2. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of An Attorney General” by William P. Barr, William Morrow and Company, $35

3. “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” by Amy Bloom, Random House, $27

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

2. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon Books, $16.95

3. “Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night” by Julian Sancton, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $18

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, Little, Brown, $30

2. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99

3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square , $17

3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, Norton, $50

2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30

3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

— American Booksellers Association

