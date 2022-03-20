Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tin Camp Road” by Ellen Airgood, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “The Lightning Rod: A Zig and Nola Novel (Book 2)” by Brad Meltzer, William Morrow and Company, $28.99
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo, W.W. Norton & Co., $15.95
2. “See You in the Cosmos” by Jack Cheng, Puffin Books, $8.99
3. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books, $18.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of An Attorney General” by William P. Barr, William Morrow and Company, $35
3. “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” by Amy Bloom, Random House, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon Books, $16.95
3. “Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night” by Julian Sancton, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $18
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, Little, Brown, $30
2. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square , $17
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, Norton, $50
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
