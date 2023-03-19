Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf Publishing Group, $28
3. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing, $35
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, William Morrow & Co., $16.99
2. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley Books, $17
3. “The Bell in the Lake” by Lars Mytting, Harry N. Abrams, $17
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and A World Out of Balance” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton & Co., $30
2. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times” by Monica Guzman, Benbella Books, $26.95
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton & Co., $17.95
2. “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America” by Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine Books, $18
3. “The Book of Delights” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $17.99
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai, Viking, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $18.99
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May, Riverhead Books, $26
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.