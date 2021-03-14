Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf Publishing Group, $28
3. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books, $25
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dept. of Speculation” by Jenny Offill, Vintage, $15.95
2. “We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry, Vintage, $16.95
3. “Big Trouble” by Dave Barry, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books, $20
2. “Dressing Up: The Women who Influenced French Fashion” by Elizabeth L. Block, MIT Press, $29.95
3. “The Secret Lives of Color” by Kassia St. Clair, Penguin Books, $20
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Shrill” by Lindy West, Hachette Books, $16
2. “The New Heirloom Garden: Designs, Recipes and Heirloom Plants for Cooks Who Love to Garden” by Ellen Ecker Ogden, Rodale Books, $24.99
3. “Fashion Victims: The Dangers of Dress Past and Present” by Alison Matthews David, Bloomsbury Visual Arts, $29.95
— Brilliant Books of
Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s, $28.99
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “Later” by Stephen King, Hard Case Crime, $14.95
2. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $17
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books, $20
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker, Anchor, $17
3. “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That A Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall, Penguin, $16
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.