Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf Publishing Group, $28

3. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books, $25

Paperback Fiction

1. “Dept. of Speculation” by Jenny Offill, Vintage, $15.95

2. “We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry, Vintage, $16.95

3. “Big Trouble” by Dave Barry, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $16

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books, $20

2. “Dressing Up: The Women who Influenced French Fashion” by Elizabeth L. Block, MIT Press, $29.95

3. “The Secret Lives of Color” by Kassia St. Clair, Penguin Books, $20

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Shrill” by Lindy West, Hachette Books, $16

2. “The New Heirloom Garden: Designs, Recipes and Heirloom Plants for Cooks Who Love to Garden” by Ellen Ecker Ogden, Rodale Books, $24.99

3. “Fashion Victims: The Dangers of Dress Past and Present” by Alison Matthews David, Bloomsbury Visual Arts, $29.95

— Brilliant Books of

Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf, $28

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s, $28.99

3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26

Paperback Fiction

1. “Later” by Stephen King, Hard Case Crime, $14.95

2. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $17

3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

3. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books, $20

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker, Anchor, $17

3. “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That A Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall, Penguin, $16

— American Booksellers Association

