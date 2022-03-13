Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler, Knopf Publishing, $27
2. “The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher, Berkley Books, $26
3. “The Therapist” by B.A. Paris, St. Martin’s Press, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
3. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood, Berkley Books, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times” by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams, Celadon Books, $28
2. “Eating Salad Drunk: Haikus for the Burnout Age by Comedy Greats” by Gabe Henry, St. Martin’s Griffin, $15.99
3. “Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, in Music Lessons” by Jeremy Denk, Random House, $28.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Track Finder: A Guide to Mammal Tracks of Eastern North America” by Dorcas S. Miller, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, William Morrow and Company, $15.99
3. “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills, Amber-Allen Publishing, $12.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage, $16.95
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square , $17
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
— American Booksellers Association
