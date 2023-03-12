Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “How to Sell A Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix, Berkley Books, $28
2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
3. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai, Viking, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros, Vintage, $11.95
3. “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing, $20
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times” by Monica Guzman, Benbella Books, $26.95
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, Avery Publishing Group, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Quit Like A Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol” by Holly Whitaker, Dial Press, $18
2. “Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History” by S.C. Gwynne, Scribner Book Company, $18
3. “‘You Just Need to Lose Weight’: And 19 Other Myths about Fat People” by Aubrey Gordon, Beacon Press, $15.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai, Viking, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $18.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age” by Katherine May, Riverhead Books, $26
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
