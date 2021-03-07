Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
2. “Mighty Miss Maya” by Ann Tisdale, Bee Mighty Press, $17.95
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Arctic Fury: A Historical Novel of Fierce Women Explorers” by Greer Macallister, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16.99
2. “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “Keep Sharp: Build A Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta, Simon & Schuster, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “When My Time Comes: Conversations About Whether Those Who Are Dying Should Have the Right to Determine When Life Should End” by Diane Rehm, Vintage, $16
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24
3. “The Nordic Theory of Everything: In Search of A Better Life” by Anu Partanen, Harper Paperbacks, $16.99
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s, $28.99
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates, Knopf, $26.95
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor Books, $17
3. “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That A Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall, Penguin, $16
— American Booksellers Association
