Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow and Company, $28.99
2. “Island Queen” by Vanessa Riley, William Morrow and Company, $27.99
3. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers, Harper, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Holt McDougal, $17.99
2. “Sooley” by John Grisham, Anchor Books, $9.99
3. “The Black Phone” by Joe Hill, William Morrow and Company, $9.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “In Harm’s Way: The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Story of Its Survivors” (Young Readers Edition) by Doug Stanton, Henry Holt & Co., $19.99
2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer, Harper, $29.99
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon Books, $16.95
2. “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon Books, $16.95
3. “In Harm’s Way: The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Extraordinary Story of Its Survivors” by Doug Stanton, St. Martin’s Griffin, $18.99
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, Morrow, $28.99
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
