Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf Publishing Group, $26.95
2. “The Repeater Book of the Occult: Tales from the Darkside” by Tariq Goddard, Repeater, $22.95
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria Books, $17
2. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by Tj Klune, Tor Books, $18.99
3. “The Downstairs Neighbor” by Helen Cooper, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $32
3. “How to Be An Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Winter Tree Finder: A Manual for Identifying Deciduous Trees in Winter (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95
2. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95
3. “Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle” by Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski, Ballantine Books, $17
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s, $28.99
2. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $28
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback
Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor Books, $17
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.