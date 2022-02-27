Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf Publishing Group, $25
2. “Fledgling” by Octavia E. Butler, Seven Stories Press, $27.95
3. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
2. “Sho” by Douglas Kearney, Wave Books, $18
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, Montlake, $15.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
2. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster, $28.99
3. “Constitution of the United States” published by Applewood Books, $9.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
2. “How to Love” by Thich Nhat Hanh, Parallax Press, $9.95
3. “The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World” by Sarah Stewart Johnson, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $28
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “Moon Witch, Spider King” by Marlon James, Riverhead Books, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “The Nineties: A Book” by Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
