Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $27
2. “How to Sell A Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix, Berkley Books, $28
3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing, $20
2. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune, Tor Books, $18.99
3. “The Mist” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $12.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
2. “Reading the Glass: A Captain’s View of Weather, Water and Life on Ships” by Elliot Rappaport, Dutton, $30
3. “Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip through the Living History of Black Resistance” by Alvin Hall, HarperOne, $29.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
2. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books, $18.99
3. “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills, Amber-Allen Publishing, $12.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $20
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.