Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay, Algonquin Books, $27

2. “How to Sell A Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix, Berkley Books, $28

3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing, $20

2. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune, Tor Books, $18.99

3. “The Mist” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $12.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

2. “Reading the Glass: A Captain’s View of Weather, Water and Life on Ships” by Elliot Rappaport, Dutton, $30

3. “Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip through the Living History of Black Resistance” by Alvin Hall, HarperOne, $29.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95

2. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books, $18.99

3. “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills, Amber-Allen Publishing, $12.95

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99

3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $20

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

— American Booksellers Association

