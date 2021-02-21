Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “No Buddy Like A Book” by Allan Wolf, Candlewick, $16.99
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
3. “Mighty Miss Maya” by Ann Tisdale, Bee Mighty Press, $17.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
2. “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
3. “The Arctic Fury” by Greer Macallister, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlies Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta, Simon & Schuster, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Dark Side of the Mitten: Crimes of Power and Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past and Present” by Tom Carr, Mission Point Press, $16.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s, $28.99
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor Books, $17
3. “The Body is Not an Apology, Second Edition: The Power of Radical Self-Love” by Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler, $18.95
— American Booksellers Association
