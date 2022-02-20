Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Island Queen” by Vanessa Riley, William Morrow & Co., $27.99
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “A Swim in the Pond in the Rain” by George Saunders, Random House, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
2. “I Killed Sam: A Novel Based on the Groundbreaking Trial of a Battered Woman” by Robert A. Steadman, Mission Point Press, $16.95
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life and Those You Love” by Tony Robbins, Simon & Schuster, $32.50
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster, $28.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “All About Old Towne: Telling Tales of Traverse City’s Old South Side” by Marty MacLeod, Union Street Books, $24.99
2. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
3. “Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.99
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books, $28
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $18
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “The Nineties: A Book” by Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
