Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
2. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books, $28
3. “Outlawed” by Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn, Avon Books, $16.99
2. “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
3. “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews, Bloomsbury Publishing, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “Breath: The New Science of A Lost Art” by James Nestor, Riverhead Books, $28
3. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Quit Like A Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol” by Holly Whitaker, Dial Press, $18
2. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95
3. “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein, Liveright Publishing Corporation, $17.95
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s, $28.99
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
2. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $17
3. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $32
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor Books, $17
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
