Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Good Left Undone” by Adriana Trigiani, Dutton Books, $28
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
3. “The Books of Jacob” by Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books, $35
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95
2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth Press, $17
3. “Clarity and Connection” by Yung Pueblo, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $16.99
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown, Random House, $30
3. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon Books, $35.00
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, William Morrow & Company, $15.99
2. “Field Guide To Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology, and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
3. “House Industries Lettering Manual” by Ken Barber, Watson-Guptill, $24.99
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books, $28
3. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon, $16.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
