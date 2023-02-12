Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
2. “Alone with You in the Ether: A Love Story” by Olivie Blake, Tor Books, $26.99
3. “Victory City” by Salman Rushdie, Random House, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “Fight Night” by Miriam Toews, Bloomsbury Publishing, $18
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
3. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Company, $18.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
2. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “52 Ways to Walk: The Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time” by Annabel Streets, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $24
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Laws Guide to Nature Drawing and Journaling” by John Muir Laws, Heyday Books, $35
2. “Track Finder: A Guide to Mammal Tracks of Eastern North America” by Dorcas S. Miller, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
3. “Pusheen the Cat’s Guide to Everything” by Claire Belton, Gallery Books, $16.99
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.